loader image

A COMING COVID CATASTROPHE

A COMING COVID CATASTROPHE

World renown vaccine specialist, Geert Vanden Bossche, gave a groundbreaking interview this week risking his reputation and his career by bravely speaking out against administration of #Covid19 vaccines. In what may be one of the most important stories ever covered by The Highwire, the vaccine developer shared his extreme concerns about these vaccines in particular and why we may be on track to creating a global immunity catastrophe.

#GeertVandenBoosche #VaccineDisaster #ImmunityCatastrophe #GAVI #GatesFoundation #TheHighwire #DelBigtree

POSTED: March 11, 2021

DEL DEBUNKS CDC MASK SPIN

DEL DEBUNKS CDC MASK SPIN If you were paying attention to mainstream media this week, you were likely lead to believe, according to a recent

A COMING COVID CATASTROPHE

A COMING COVID CATASTROPHE World renown vaccine specialist, Geert Vanden Bossche, gave a groundbreaking interview this week risking his reputation and his career by bravely

VACCINE DISASTER AHEAD

CDC Spin on New Mask Data; Celebrity Catches Fauci Lying!; Expert Warns of Coming Covid Vaccine Disaster; Hell in the Holy Land #Masks #CDC #FireFauci

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
104 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

© Copyright The Highwire 2020